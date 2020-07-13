Taiwan Railways woos students with round-the-island 10-day pass

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is capitalizing on the stimulus voucher scheme with a promotional program aimed at students during the summer break.

Students in Taiwan are invited to travel around the island using the “TR-Summer Pass” (環島青旅行), available between July 15 and Sept. 15. The pass, priced at NT$900 (US$30), allows users to take unlimited rides within 10 days of purchase, according to the government-owned railway operator.

The program is timed with the issuance of the Triple Stimulus Vouchers starting Wednesday (July 15) and valid until the end of the year. The vouchers are intended to revive tourism and stimulate the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Individuals must present their student identity card or other documentation for the purchase of the pass over the counter at TRA stations. There are restrictions on the type of trains they can access, with the Puyuma Express, Taroko Express, cruise-ship type trains, and tour trains excluded.

TRA has said the stimulus vouchers can be used to buy all forms of tickets as well as products and food at its affiliated shops. To boost ridership, last month the company rolled out limited-edition bento box meals – a TRA signature delicacy – that feature local ingredients and are touted as both nutritious and delectable.