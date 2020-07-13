Rotten pig legs, animal organs strewn across Chinese beach

Rotten pig legs and animal body parts spread across 1 km of Chinese beach. (Weibo screenshot) Rotten pig legs and animal body parts spread across 1 km of Chinese beach. (Weibo screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Approximately 20 tons of pig legs and unidentified animal organs were strewn across a beach in the Chinese city of Dongguan Saturday (July 11), prompting local officials to launched an investigation into where they came from.

According to local newspaper Dongguan Times, the rotten pig legs and offal were found spread along a 1-kilometer stretch of the beach near Humen Pearl River Bridge on Saturday morning. Dongguan Water Resources Bureau said the beach smelled awful and a cleaning unit had been sent to deal with it.

The bureau said it suspected the body parts had been in the water for a long time and were beached due to the ocean currents.

According to CNA, a staff member at the nearby Naval Battle Museum informed the authorities that he first saw pig legs on the beach late Friday night (July 10). He said the number multiplied alarmingly overnight and he was appalled by the scene.

The Humen government also confirmed the news on its official Weibo account and said several departments had taken part in investigating the bizarre incident.



Pig legs and animal organs found at beach near Naval Battle Museum. (Google Map screengrab)