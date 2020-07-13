  1. Home
Correction: Baseball Rdp story

By  Associated Press
2020/07/13 09:42
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, left, leaves the field after a bullpen session with catcher Gary Sanchez after a bullpen session duri...
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes participates in a baseball workout at Citi Field, Sunday, July 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

HOUSTON (AP) — In a story July 11, 2020, about baseball, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the New York Yankees are the defending AL champion. The Yankees are the defending AL East champion.