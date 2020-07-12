Search of California lake resumes for missing "Glee" star

Sgt. Carl Patterson, of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, continues the search for missing actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, Friday, July 10, 2... Sgt. Carl Patterson, of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, continues the search for missing actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. Authorities said that they believe the "Glee" star drowned in the lake Wednesday, but they are continuing the search for her two days after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Associatio... FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. The search to find “Glee" TV show star Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday, July 11, 2020, without any results, authorities said. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning. Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said last Thursday that they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles. Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.