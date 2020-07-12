Hamilton wins Styrian GP ahead of Mercedes teammate Bottas

Mechanics prepare the car of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel prior of the Germany the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetra... Mechanics prepare the car of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel prior of the Germany the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Leonhard Foeger/Pool via AP)

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumacher's Formula One record.

Most of Schumacher's wins were during a dominant spell with Ferrari, but his old team is struggling badly. For the second time in the past four races, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel crashed into each other and went out.

Hamilton's record-extending 89th career pole on a rain-drenched track was one of his best in extreme conditions, but during the race he was hardly challenged as he finished a sizeable 13.7 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 33.7 ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Bottas won last weekend's season-opening Austrian GP on the same Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg at the foot of the Styrian mountains — hence the name change.

Like last Sunday, drivers again wore black T-shirts with “End Racism” and most took the knee a few moments before the national anthem.

