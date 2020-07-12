  1. Home
NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/12 22:10
PRELIMINARY ROUND
GP W D L GF GA Pts
North Carolina 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
Sky Blue FC 3 1 1 1 2 1 4
Houston 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Utah 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Washington 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Reign FC 3 1 1 1 1 2 4
Portland 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Chicago 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
PRELIMINARY ROUND Saturday, June 27

North Carolina 2, Portland 1

Washington 2, Chicago 1

Tuesday, June 30

Utah 3, Houston 3, tie

Sky Blue FC 0, Reign FC 0, tie

Wednesday, July 1

Chicago 0, Portland 0, tie

North Carolina 2, Washington 0

Saturday, July 4

Utah 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Houston 2, Reign FC 0

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina 1, Chicago 0

Washington 1, Portland 1, tie

Wednesday, July 8

Reign FC 1, Utah 0

Sky Blue FC 2, Houston 0

Sunday, July 12

Houston at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 10 p.m.

Monday, July 13

Portland at Reign FC, 12:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Sky Blue FC, 10 p.m.