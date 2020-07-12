Wolves brush aside Everton 3-0 in Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, right, duels for the ball with Everton's Seamus Coleman during the English Premier League soccer match between ... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, right, duels for the ball with Everton's Seamus Coleman during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampto... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez, centre top, prepares for the penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez, centre top, prepares for the penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP)

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, left, duels for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willy Boly during the English Premier League soccer match betw... Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, left, duels for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willy Boly during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Molly Darlington/Pool via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota, front right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League socc... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota, front right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton brushed aside an uninspired Everton 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to keep its faint hopes of a Champions League place alive.

After a slow start at Molineux, Wolves slowly took control and went in to the break 1-0 ahead after scoring in first-half injury time through Raul Jimenez.

The home side doubled its lead 46 seconds into the second half when Leander Dendoncker glanced in.

Diogo Jota made it 3-0 with 16 minutes remaining when he latched onto a brilliant pass and rifled low past a helpless Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

The win moves Wolves up to sixth place in the table and within three points of Manchester United in the last Champions League position.