West Indies 35-3 chasing 200 to win 1st test vs. England

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite is bowled out by England's Jofra Archer during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West I... West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite is bowled out by England's Jofra Archer during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

England's Jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shamarh Brooks during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England an... England's Jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shamarh Brooks during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

England's Mark Wood, left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match betw... England's Mark Wood, left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP)

England's Jofra Archer, left, celebrates with captain Ben Stokes the dismissal of West Indies' Shamarh Brooks during the fifth day of the first cricke... England's Jofra Archer, left, celebrates with captain Ben Stokes the dismissal of West Indies' Shamarh Brooks during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP)

England's Mark Wood, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope during the fifth day of the first cricket Test mat... England's Mark Wood, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

England captain Ben Stokes, second right, prepares to catch the ball as wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, second left, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket o... England captain Ben Stokes, second right, prepares to catch the ball as wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, second left, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase, left, during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

England's Mark Wood celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West I... England's Mark Wood celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP)

England's Jofra Archer, right, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shamarh Brooks, left, during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match bet... England's Jofra Archer, right, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shamarh Brooks, left, during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Jofra Archer's two wickets gave West Indies early problems as it chases a modest target of 200 on the final day to win the first test against England on Sunday.

Archer removed Kraigg Brathwaite (4) and Shamarh Brooks (0), and Mark Wood added the wicket of Shai Hope for 9, leaving the tourists on 35-3 at lunch and still needing 165 to win at the Rose Bowl.

West Indies had the added problem of opener John Campbell retiring hurt after being hit on the toe with a yorker from Archer. The West Indies team said Campbell would come out to bat again if needed.

The indications were that he might be needed after pace pair Archer and James Anderson pinned the West Indies batsmen down and made it tough going for them at the start of their second innings.

Archer, the fast bowler who was born in Barbados, made the breakthrough in the sixth over when Brathwaite played on. Archer had Brooks lbw in his next over and the victory target didn't seem so easy anymore.

Hope played two cover drives for four to ease the early pressure but Wood came into the attack and bowled him as he tried to hit another and England had the upper hand.

Archer earlier made 23 with the bat as England was bowled out for 313 in its second innings. Pace bowler Shannon Gabriel finished with 5-75 for the West Indies after collecting the two wickets on Sunday morning that wrapped up the England innings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports