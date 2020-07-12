Sunny, hot weather to dominate Taiwan in coming week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hot and sunny weather is forecast to prevail in the coming week across Taiwan, with showers likely from July 15 – 17 due to the arrival of southwestern winds.

A Pacific high-pressure system will cause weather conditions across Taiwan to be stable on Monday (July 13) and Tuesday, with showers likely only in the Hengchun Peninsula and southeastern Taiwan. The rest of the country is likely to see cloudy to sunny skies, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Owing to the influence of southwestern winds from July 15 – 17, brief showers and thundershowers will be likely in central and southern Taiwan, while short afternoon thundershowers are forecast for northern Taiwan, northeastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas across the island nation, where heavy rains will also be likely. After July 18, brief thundershowers are predicted for northern Taiwan, northeastern Taiwan, and mountainous areas across the island.

The CWB predicted that northern Taiwan will roast in high temperatures of up to 37 degrees Celsius in the coming week, while central and southern Taiwan will experience temperatures of up to 33 – 35 degrees.