  1. Home
  2. Environment

Sunny, hot weather to dominate Taiwan in coming week

CWB predicts northern Taiwan will roast in high temperatures of up to 37 C in coming week

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/12 20:59

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hot and sunny weather is forecast to prevail in the coming week across Taiwan, with showers likely from July 15 – 17 due to the arrival of southwestern winds.

A Pacific high-pressure system will cause weather conditions across Taiwan to be stable on Monday (July 13) and Tuesday, with showers likely only in the Hengchun Peninsula and southeastern Taiwan. The rest of the country is likely to see cloudy to sunny skies, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Owing to the influence of southwestern winds from July 15 – 17, brief showers and thundershowers will be likely in central and southern Taiwan, while short afternoon thundershowers are forecast for northern Taiwan, northeastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas across the island nation, where heavy rains will also be likely. After July 18, brief thundershowers are predicted for northern Taiwan, northeastern Taiwan, and mountainous areas across the island.

The CWB predicted that northern Taiwan will roast in high temperatures of up to 37 degrees Celsius in the coming week, while central and southern Taiwan will experience temperatures of up to 33 – 35 degrees.
CWB
thundershower
Hengchun Peninsula

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan issues heat alert for 12 cities, counties on Saturday
Taiwan issues heat alert for 12 cities, counties on Saturday
2020/07/11 14:50
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes NE Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes NE Taiwan
2020/06/29 21:36
Taipei records 38.9 C, highest ever in June
Taipei records 38.9 C, highest ever in June
2020/06/29 16:37
CWB warns of thunderstorms in greater Taipei area
CWB warns of thunderstorms in greater Taipei area
2020/06/26 15:55
Taiwan's heatwave will continue until Sunday, afternoon thunderstorms to roll in
Taiwan's heatwave will continue until Sunday, afternoon thunderstorms to roll in
2020/06/22 15:59