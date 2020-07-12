Taiwan to mandate condemned inmates wear hoods during executions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Justice (MOJ) is amending rules regarding the death penalty, mandating that death row inmates wear hoods during executions to reduce the mental burden on executioners.

In light of the rules regarding execution remaining unchanged for 17 years, the MOJ is altering some of the rules to be in line with the amended Prison Act, which is slated for implementation on July 15, per CNA.

The amendment removes an original stipulation concerning the controversial organ donation of executed inmates.

Newly granted is the right for the prisoner to record a last will and testament, which is not supposed to exceed 10 minutes.

The right to a religious ceremony in a tradition of the condemned person's choosing is also granted under the changes.

Despite firing squads having until now been the only method of execution in Taiwan, new methods are set to be explored. Even though lethal injection is included in the existing regulations concerning execution, it has not yet been used in Taiwan due to its controversial nature.

In addition, the draft also mandates that prisoners be anesthetized before execution and that they wear hoods to alleviate the psychological burden on executioners.

The draft amendment is slated to become effective on July 15.