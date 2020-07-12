Indonesia develops 15-minute coronavirus test kit with 96% specificity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesian researchers have successfully developed a new test kit that can detect the virus that causes COVID-19 in a mere 15 minutes with a specificity level of 96 percent.

The domestic-made rapid test, RI-GHA, was co-developed by Indonesia's Technology Assessment and Application Agency (BPPT), Bandung Institute of Technology (BIT), Gadjah Mada University, and Airlangga University. The officials claimed that it was superior to foreign products.

During his announcement in an online press conference, BPPT Chairman Hammam Riza said that RI-GHA may have better quality and pricing compared to imported products. He added that the test kit is priced at 75,000 rupiah (US$5.2) per unit and could satisfy mass production with a lower budget.

Riza said the rapid test tool has gone through a series of tests and is feasible to use. He also pointed out that RI-GHA was developed based on the coronavirus strain observed in Indonesia and thus has a higher level of compatibility with domestic patients than foreign imports.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture noted in a press release that the new test kit has 98 percent sensitivity and 96 percent specificity. It said the test could yield results in just 15 minutes and screen both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients by using serum, plasma, or whole blood samples.

Indonesian Research and Technology Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said the test tool has received approval to go on sale and is currently being produced by two companies, reported CNA. He also encouraged investments from more companies, stressing that Indonesia should not rely so heavily on foreign products in the pandemic battle.