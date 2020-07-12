Public air raid drill in Taiwan coming Tuesday, but different from the past

Taiwan's annual public air drills will be held Tuesday afternoon, but pedestrians and vehicles will not be asked to stop in their tracks during the 30-minute exercise, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

Air raid warnings will go off 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to signal the start of the drill and at 2 p.m. to mark its conclusion, the ministry said, but no traffic control measures will be in place and pedestrians will be allowed to continue on their way during that time.

Past restrictions on people's movements outdoors during the half-hour exercise were dropped this year to comply with the Central Epidemic Command Center's COVID-19 prevention guidelines, the ministry said.

Another break from the past is that the Wan An No. 43 drills will be held across Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu on the same day, instead of being held on different days in different parts of the country, the ministry said.

This year's drill will focus on the air raid warnings' coverage of rural areas.