Taiwan's Paper Windmill Theatre returns to stage after devastating fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Paper Windmill Theatre (紙風車劇團) on Saturday (July 11) launched a public performance in Taichung, the first since its studio burned down in a major fire last month.

Featuring the Chinese folktale of Wu Song the tiger warrior, the outdoor performance attracted more than 10,000 spectators in central Taiwan. Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was the organizer of the event, along with seven local small-and-medium businesses who are also members of Taiwan's national face mask production team, according to Liberty Times.

Huang said Saturday's huge attendance injected new light into the Paper Windmill Theatre's future, especially after the company had been hard hit by the destructive fire and performance cancellations due to the ongoing pandemic. He said he has faith that the country's struggling performing arts industry would soon be revived and contribute to boosting the national economy.

Despite Taiwan's improved pandemic situation, all attendees were asked to provide contact information and have their temperatures taken. Meanwhile, the performers were met with deafening applause for their humorous interpretation of the Chinese legend, reported CNA.

On June 6, a fire broke out and destroyed the theater company's warehouse in New Taipei City, resulting in losses estimated at NT$50 million (US$1.6 million). Since then, the group has received over NT$3 million in donations from the public and has assured its fans that the show will go on.



Saturday's performance drew large crowd in Taichung. (CNA photo)