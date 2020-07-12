Free one-time admission to many of Taiwan's national forest areas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Forestry Bureau will be offering Taiwan nationals and foreigners with Alien Residence Certificates (ARC) free one-time admission to any of 12 national forest recreation areas, beginning on July 15 and ending at the end of 2020.

Taiwan nationals will have to produce their actual physical National Identification Card at the ticket booth, while eligible foreigners will be required to do the same with their ARC card. Children without ID cards can use their National Health Insurance card or other documents to prove their identity, the bureau said in a press release.

The 12 national forest recreation areas include Taipingshan, Neidong, Dongyanshan, Manyueyuan, Dasyueshan, Basianshan, Aowanda, Alishan, Kenting, Shuangliu, Jhihben, and Chihnan.

The bureau said that Taiwan's forest recreation areas are rich in phytoncides, which are believed to enhance immune systems. Phytoncides (wood essential oils) are produced by plants and trees to protect them from insects and germs and are used in aromatherapy.

For more travel information about the forest recreation areas and their nature trails, please visit the Taiwan Forest Recreation website, the Forestry Bureau's Facebook account, or its official website.



(Forestry Bureau photos)