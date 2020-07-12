Taiwan-based EVA Air named world's 4th best international airline: magazine

Taiwan-based EVA Air was rated the world's fourth best international carrier in 2020, one spot up from last year's ranking, according to Travel+ Leisure magazine earlier this week.

The airline scored 85.67 out of 100 to win recognition in cabin comfort, in-flight service, customer service and value, according to the New York-based magazine.

"Some business-class seats have a very narrow spot for your feet when the seat is laying flat, but EVA's seats had enough space for rolling over and getting a great night of sleep," the magazine said, citing feedback from a passenger traveling from Chicago to Taoyuan.

The airline tracked passenger feedback for Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways and Emirates in the survey conducted from November 4, 2019, to March 2, 2020, which asked magazine readers to weigh in on their travel experience.