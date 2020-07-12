Philippines' shutdown of top broadcaster impacts families of 11,000 employees: Union heads

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Philippine Congress' decision not to renew the franchise of the country's largest broadcaster will affect the families of some 11,000 of the company's staff, with many employees now facing the prospect of unemployment amid a pandemic, union leaders said Sunday (July 12).

The House of Representatives' Committee on Legislative Franchises on Friday (July 10) voted 70-11 not to hand the ABS-CBN, the Philippine's largest TV network, another 25-year broadcasting franchise. The previous franchise expired on May 4, and the next day the network was shut down after receiving a cease-and-desist order, according to reports.

President Rodrigo Duterte's allies in the committee voted overwhelmingly against the franchise renewal despite the fact that it came on the heels of a dozen public hearings that found the broadcaster had not violated any laws, Al Jazeera reported. Many are calling the vote politically motivated.

Meanwhile, many of the network's employees are suddenly faced with uncertainty about the future. Jobs are already scarcer than usual in the country due to the pandemic, with unemployment hitting a record high of 17.7 percent in April.

ABS-CBN Supervisory Employees Union President Raul de Asis said he is prepared to take any job to support his family, according to ABS-CBN's online news portal. Meanwhile, the president of the company's Rank and File Employees Union, Jon Villanueva, expressed how "restless and despondent" workers are after the vote, lamenting, "Our management has yet to give details about layoffs, but it's likely, even expected."

Duterte has shown a special enmity toward ABS-CBN since the presidential election in 2016, when he accused it of favoring his opponents' campaign ads over his own. Last December, the president stated that "Your franchise will end next year. If you expect it to be renewed, I'm sorry. I will see to it that you're out," according to Deutsche Welle.

A number of organizations have responded to Friday's vote by lambasting the legislature. The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines issued a statement via Twitter saying that the Congress had "declared itself enemy of democracy."

Human Rights Watch's Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson called the representatives "obsequious." He continued that "Not since the dictator Ferdinand Marcos shut down ABS-CBN and other media outlets in 1972 has a single government caused so much damage to media freedom."

The blow to the media corporation comes amid the increasing erosion of press and speech under the Duterte government.

Last month, veteran journalist and Rappler founder Maria Ressa was convicted for "cyberlibel" over a 2012 article alleging that a prominent Filipino businessman had ties to "human trafficking and drug smuggling." Ressa, whose news agency has drawn Duterte's ire for reporting on his drug war — which has seen thousands of extrajudicial killings — was prosecuted under a law that did not exist at the time of the article's publication.

In April, the Philippine's Department of Labor and Employment attempted to have a Filipina caregiver working in Taiwan deported after she criticized Duterte's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on Facebook, Rappler reported.