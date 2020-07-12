New York Red Bulls 1, Atlanta 0

|New York Red Bulls
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_1, New York Red Bulls, Valot, 0 (Kaku), 4th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, David Jensen, Ryan Meara, Kendall Mcintosh; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann, Brendan Moore.
Yellow Cards_Escobar, Atlanta, 42nd; Martinez, Atlanta, 45th+3; Parker, New York Red Bulls, 90th+5.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Jason White, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.
___
New York Red Bulls_David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant (Marc Rzatkowski, 90th), Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Kaku (Alex Muyl, 58th), Daniel Royer (Tim Parker, 89th), Florian Valot (Jared Stroud, 70th); Tom Barlow (Omir Fernandez, 58th).
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello (Jake Mulraney, 72nd), Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza, Miles Robinson; Mo Adams (Eric Remedi, 82nd), Manuel Castro (Ezequiel Barco, 56th), Emerson Hyndman (Jeff Larentowicz, 56th), Gonzalo Martinez, Matheus Rossetto (Adam Jahn, 72nd); Brooks Lennon.