Crystal Palace, Australia midfielder Mile Jedinak retires

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Crystal Palace and Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak retired from all football on Sunday at age 35.

Jedinak, who also captained Australia at the 2014 World Cup, announced his decision on Instagram, ending hopes he might end his career at home in the A-League.

While he hadn’t played since September 2018, Jedinak said in May he still had “a desire to play” and he was linked to the new A-League club Macarthur FC.

Jedinak thanked his family for their support and said he advised his sons to “dream big and never stop chasing your dreams.”

“I was a young boy from Western Sydney with a dream to play professional football,” he said. “My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories that will always be cherished.

“I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the opportunity to do so. It is now time for a new chapter.”

Jedinak played 165 times for Crystal Palace from 2011 to 2016, helping the club gain promotion to the English Premier League, and made 70 appearances for Aston Villa before being released at the end of the 2018-19 season.

He played 70 matches for Australia, becoming captain in 2014 under manager Ange Postecoglou.

