Chelsea beaten at Sheffield United 3-0 in EPL

Sheffield United's manager Chris Wilder, left, celebrates after Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scores his side's third goal during the English Pr... Sheffield United's manager Chris Wilder, left, celebrates after Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick, second right, scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield Unite... Sheffield United's David McGoldrick, second right, scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Shaun Botterill/Pool via AP)

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea ... Chelsea's Tammy Abraham reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheff... Sheffield United's David McGoldrick, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, Saturday, July 11, 2020. (AP photo/Rui Vieira, Pool)

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Chelsea’s bid for Champions League qualification hit a bump in losing at Sheffield United 3-0, with striker David McGoldrick ending his 11-month wait for an English Premier League goal by scoring in each half on Saturday.

After 1,615 minutes on the field and 42 shots this season, McGoldrick finally found the net by tapping in a finish from close range in the 18th minute at an empty Bramall Lane.

After Oli McBurnie made it 2-0 in the 33rd, McGoldrick completed the latest impressive victory for a side in its first season back in the top flight by shooting past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after a mistake by substitute Toni Rudiger.

Chelsea stayed in third place, but could get overtaken by Leicester and Manchester United if they win their games in hand over the next two days.

Fifth place will still secure a place in next season's Champions League if second-placed Manchester City fails in its bid to get a two-year European ban overturned in the courts. City will discover the result of its appeal on Monday.

Sheffield United moved to a tie on points with sixth-placed Wolverhampton in its attempt to secure Europa League qualification, a feat that would have seemed highly unlikely at the start of the season.

Chris Wilder's team has beaten Tottenham, Wolves and Chelsea over the past 10 days.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports