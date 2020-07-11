All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City 2, Miami 1

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0

New England 1, Montreal 0

Friday, July 10

San Jose 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, July 11

New York at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 13

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Seattle at Chicago, 9 a.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 9 a.m.

New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 20

New York City FC at Miami, 9 a.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

New England at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 a.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.