MLS is Back Tournament Glance

GROUP A (EASTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts Orlando City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Miami 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 New York City FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

GROUP STAGE

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City 2, Miami 1

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0

Tuesday, July 14

New York City FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 20

New York City FC at Miami, 9 a.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

GROUP B (WESTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Seattle 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Friday, July 10

San Jose 0, Seattle 0, tie

Tuesday, July 14

Seattle at Chicago, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, July 15

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Vancouver at Chicago, 9 a.m.

GROUP C (EASTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts New England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, July 9

New England 1, Montreal 0

Sunday, July 12

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

New England at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 10:30 p.m.

GROUP D (WESTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, July 12

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 a.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

GROUP E (EASTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, July 11

New York at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 9 a.m.

New York at Columbus, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

Columbus at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

GROUP F (WESTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Monday, July 13

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.