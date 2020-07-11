Waratahs stage 2nd-half comeback, beat Force in Super Rugby

SYDNEY (AP) — The New South Wales Waratahs kept the Western Force scoreless in the second half for a 23-14 win over the Western Australia-based team in Super Rugby Australia.

It was the Force's first match against Super Rugby competition since Rugby Australia reduced the Australian teams in the overall Super Rugby tournament from five teams to four in 2017, cutting the Perth-based Force.

The Force led 14-7 at halftime on three penalty goals from captain Ian Prior and a 28th-minute unconverted try to Byron Ralston.

But lock Tom Staniforth’s try in the 61st put the Waratahs into the lead for the first time in the match. Will Harrison kicked three second-half penalty goals for the winners.

On Friday, the Queensland Reds, who beat the Waratahs last week in the opening round of the competition, played to an 18-18 draw with the Melbourne Rebels. The ACT Brumbies had a weekend bye.

The five teams will play home and away matches for 10 weeks followed by a two-week playoff series in September.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports