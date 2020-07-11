  1. Home
Lumpy skin disease expands on Taiwan island close to China

Farms install lights to kill mosquitoes suspected of transmitting the infection

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/11 19:54
Preparations for the cull of animals infected with lumpy skin disease in Kinmen 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The heads of cattle infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD) on the outlying island county of Kinmen were twice as numerous as initially suspected, reports said Saturday (July 11).

On Wednesday (July 8), officials put the number at 23 out of 549 cattle at a government-operated farm, but a countywide inspection identified 50 cows at 12 farms spread over the island’s four main townships, CNA reported.

The infection was thought to have originated in the Chinese province of Fujian and to have been transmitted to Kinmen by mosquitoes or flies. The authorities had installed four mosquito-killing lamps and purchased 11 more sophisticated versions to try and prevent the infections from spreading.

In addition, the animals suspected of having the disease were being culled and the farms disinfected, reports said. As the incubation period lasts 28 days, more cases could emerge in the coming days.

A ban went into effect on the transport of fresh beef and pork from Kinmen to the rest of Taiwan, while the county was working on relief measures for local farmers, including the production of beef jerky.
