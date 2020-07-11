Frei, Vega standout as Seattle and San Jose play to 0-0 draw

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, center, battles for the ball with San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Judson, left, and defender Oswaldo Alan... Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, center, battles for the ball with San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Judson, left, and defender Oswaldo Alanis (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei made eight saves, including a diving stop on a deflected shot in the 70th minute, and the Sounders and San Jose played to a 0-0 draw in the MLS is Back tournament on Friday night.

The West Coast squads seemed to wilt in the heat and humidity of Central Florida as they combined for 28 total shots but could not beat either goalkeeper.

Frei had the more highlight-worthy saves, the best coming off Jackson Yueill’s deflected shot. But San Jose goalkeeper Daniel Vega was his equal. Vega stopped Cristian Roldan on a clear chance in the first half. Vega then made a pair of key saves late in the match. He denied Raul Ruidiaz inside the penalty area in the 84th minute.

Vega finished with six stops.

It was the first match of the revamped Group B that lost FC Dallas when it was removed from the tournament after 10 players tested positive for COVID-19. Nashville was later removed after an outbreak of positive tests and Chicago was moved from Group A to Group B to fill out the tournament with six groups of four teams.

San Jose has been in Florida longer than any other MLS team. It was not permitted to practice in its home market prior to the start of the tournament and arrived in Florida 16 days before Friday’s first match.

The Earthquakes started the season with a draw against Toronto before losing to Minnesota United in the final match before the league came to a stop in mid-March.

Seattle opened the season with a win over Chicago and a draw against Columbus. The Sounders are now unbeaten in their last nine MLS matches dating to a Sept. 22, 2019, loss to D.C. United.