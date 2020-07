Austin Cindric completes Xfinity sweep at Kentucky Speedway

The pit crew works on Jeremy Clements' car during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Friday, July 10, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) The pit crew works on Jeremy Clements' car during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Friday, July 10, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Noah Gragson (9) drives past empty grandstands during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Friday, July 10, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Noah Gragson (9) drives past empty grandstands during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Friday, July 10, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Austin Cindric (22) smiles after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Friday, July 10, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Austin Cindric (22) smiles after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Friday, July 10, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Austin Cindric dominated Friday night to sweep the NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader at Kentucky Speedway.

A night after racing to his first career oval victory in an overtime finish, the Team Penske driver was even stronger in the No. 22 Ford Mustang in the 300-mile capper.

Cindric was third in the first stage, won the second and stretched it out in the final segment. He trailed briefly on the final restart, then sliced through two cars out of Turn 2 and rolled to victory by 2.262 seconds over points leader Chase Briscoe in the No. 98 Ford.

Just after Cindric celebrated his victory with a burnout, drivers Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson argued before throwing punches in a fight that lasted several moments before they were separated.

Justin Haley was third, followed by fellow Chevy drivers Ross Chastain and Justin Allgaier.

The 21-year-old Cindric, son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric, won twice last year on road courses at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio. On Friday night, he led the final 43 laps and 130 of 200 overall.

Gragson again showed early strength in taking the 45-lap first stage, his third segment win in two nights on the 1.5-mile oval.