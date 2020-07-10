Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 10, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty showers;83;75;Showers around;80;75;SW;8;89%;71%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;112;88;Hot with clearing;112;91;NE;7;31%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;101;74;Hazy and very warm;100;76;W;12;39%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;82;71;Sunny and humid;83;70;ENE;9;66%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little rain;64;50;A shower in places;64;50;NNW;9;66%;42%;7

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;67;55;Cloudy with showers;64;54;SE;6;77%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;106;82;Hazy and not as hot;98;81;W;12;22%;7%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm around;82;57;Sunny;83;61;NW;8;38%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;76;62;Humid with some sun;80;65;NNE;8;71%;39%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;72;Sunny and beautiful;88;70;NNW;10;40%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;56;43;Partly sunny;59;47;W;6;75%;11%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;118;88;Hot with hazy sun;116;86;WNW;14;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;91;74;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;SSW;5;70%;80%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;78;69;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;W;8;76%;83%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;96;80;A t-storm around;97;80;SSW;8;60%;55%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;82;71;Sunny and pleasant;82;71;W;9;66%;18%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;82;70;Cloudy;81;72;E;5;74%;70%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;Sunny and hot;92;59;SSE;8;39%;66%;9

Berlin, Germany;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;51;A shower in places;68;51;NNW;8;50%;48%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;63;48;Showers and t-storms;66;49;SE;6;70%;83%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partial sunshine;81;57;Mostly sunny, nice;80;54;E;9;49%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;67;Thunderstorms;76;53;NNW;16;73%;86%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;65;49;A stray shower;68;50;N;5;62%;46%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;86;59;Mostly sunny;87;61;SE;6;44%;3%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;91;69;A heavy thunderstorm;91;57;NNW;8;47%;84%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and clouds;60;37;Hazy sunshine;57;46;WNW;6;65%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;A t-storm in spots;82;67;NE;7;45%;49%;7

Busan, South Korea;Heavy thunderstorms;79;72;Periods of sun;80;69;NE;8;74%;13%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;Sunny and very warm;100;75;N;8;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain;74;50;A shower in the a.m.;59;45;N;8;52%;58%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;68;Showers and t-storms;80;67;SSE;4;70%;82%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;95;81;SSW;6;64%;82%;9

Chicago, United States;A morning t-storm;85;71;Mostly sunny;86;70;ESE;7;57%;66%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;86;80;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SW;8;74%;76%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cool with rain;60;52;A shower in spots;64;51;WNW;13;58%;46%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;87;81;Inc. clouds;87;80;SSW;10;74%;63%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;97;80;Sunny and hot;102;82;SSW;9;51%;19%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;Nice with some sun;83;69;SSE;9;78%;33%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;86;Warm with hazy sun;98;82;WSW;10;61%;42%;12

Denver, United States;Sunny and very warm;99;62;Lots of sun, warm;94;67;S;7;26%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;92;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;81;S;9;86%;88%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;91;73;Showers around;88;74;SSE;5;68%;69%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;62;46;Clouds and sun;62;50;SE;7;68%;7%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;96;69;An afternoon shower;92;66;NNE;9;21%;50%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;79;71;Mostly sunny, nice;80;73;ENE;14;77%;27%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;100;84;High clouds and warm;98;81;SSE;9;51%;42%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;SSE;5;45%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;88;73;A shower or t-storm;87;73;NE;4;79%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A stray t-shower;65;51;Rain and a t-storm;61;49;W;12;94%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSW;5;76%;67%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;92;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;S;11;67%;45%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;76;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;ENE;17;56%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;W;9;68%;75%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Lots of sun, warm;100;78;Hazy sun, very warm;99;75;ENE;9;51%;48%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy with some sun;79;72;Sunny;84;71;NE;14;61%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;ENE;7;67%;71%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;105;84;Hazy sun and warm;100;83;NNW;12;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;66;45;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;32;S;11;30%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Windy this afternoon;100;63;Hazy sunshine;93;63;NE;9;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;96;85;An afternoon shower;97;85;WSW;16;60%;53%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;81;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;69;SW;5;89%;93%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;101;84;Warm with hazy sun;105;84;S;10;29%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;80;62;Abundant sunshine;87;63;SSW;7;49%;11%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;91;80;Decreasing clouds;90;79;ENE;12;55%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;85;70;Low clouds;85;69;W;6;60%;30%;2

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;A couple of t-storms;92;82;SSW;9;78%;72%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;5;73%;69%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;58;25;Sunshine and mild;60;26;NNW;9;12%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers around;84;76;A.M. showers, cloudy;80;75;WSW;6;83%;93%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;63;59;Decreasing clouds;63;58;SSE;6;76%;0%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;85;64;Mostly sunny;88;64;NW;6;49%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;65;51;Partly sunny;68;51;N;9;53%;6%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;88;65;Mostly sunny and hot;92;69;S;5;44%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;79;66;Sunlit and pleasant;79;67;SSW;7;68%;8%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;94;70;Sunshine, very hot;99;70;SE;5;32%;7%;11

Male, Maldives;Mainly cloudy;88;82;An afternoon shower;90;82;SSW;5;68%;85%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;89;75;Some sun, a shower;88;76;NNE;4;75%;80%;8

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;SSE;5;66%;81%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;62;49;Cloudy with showers;54;49;SE;5;85%;92%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;78;54;A shower or t-storm;77;54;WNW;5;51%;75%;9

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;92;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SW;7;75%;60%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;72;64;Showers and t-storms;75;53;NW;9;82%;87%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;SSW;13;73%;57%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;High clouds;56;42;Increasing clouds;53;46;NW;10;64%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;Thunderstorms;82;68;SW;6;79%;86%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;Partly sunny;81;66;SW;10;51%;36%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;90;80;Cloudy with showers;87;80;SSW;12;83%;85%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;69;50;Partly sunny;75;56;SSE;6;61%;33%;10

New York, United States;Wind and rain;78;73;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;SSW;9;76%;81%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;71;Sunshine and hot;98;71;W;8;40%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Not as warm;71;54;Showers around;71;57;NW;6;74%;74%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and t-storms;84;76;Showers and t-storms;83;70;N;13;79%;97%;10

Oslo, Norway;A thundershower;66;49;Spotty showers;65;47;N;6;51%;86%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;94;71;Thunderstorms;79;68;W;8;79%;84%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;84;79;A thunderstorm;84;78;ESE;12;80%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;82;75;ENE;7;84%;79%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;88;74;Heavy p.m. showers;88;74;E;5;79%;75%;11

Paris, France;Cooler with a shower;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;NNE;7;37%;2%;8

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;59;45;Plenty of sunshine;64;49;NE;10;61%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;S;6;67%;63%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;87;75;A t-storm around;85;74;SSE;10;79%;77%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;95;75;Mostly sunny;94;73;SE;5;50%;10%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;55;Cooler;66;49;NNW;5;63%;30%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers around;87;67;Periods of sun;87;66;N;5;64%;30%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;66;48;Showers around;66;47;SSW;8;64%;87%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;80;65;Sunshine, pleasant;83;69;SW;7;68%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;85;72;An afternoon shower;82;73;SE;10;76%;85%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;54;51;A morning shower;55;50;SSW;9;78%;77%;1

Riga, Latvia;A stray t-shower;64;58;Winds subsiding;66;50;WSW;16;65%;15%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Low clouds;74;63;Partly sunny;82;68;N;5;61%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;111;87;Hot with hazy sun;114;87;S;12;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny;92;64;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;W;6;46%;7%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;69;56;An afternoon shower;70;57;WSW;11;83%;84%;3

San Francisco, United States;High clouds;69;54;Mostly sunny;68;54;SW;12;60%;3%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;76;65;WSW;6;80%;77%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;89;79;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;79;E;14;68%;67%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;73;64;Humid with some sun;78;64;NNE;6;91%;43%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;84;63;Hazy sunshine;83;60;NW;8;24%;8%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;58;40;Mostly cloudy;58;42;SSW;3;50%;44%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;89;73;Partly sunny;89;73;NE;6;71%;30%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;N;5;49%;26%;11

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;74;55;Nice with some sun;72;57;SW;7;59%;60%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;81;71;Clouds and sun;85;70;SE;5;64%;27%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;75;Rain and drizzle;84;77;E;9;82%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;87;78;Cloudy with showers;87;77;SSE;7;77%;85%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;83;57;Sunny and nice;83;57;SSE;10;49%;3%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;E;15;71%;82%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A stray t-shower;70;52;Spotty showers;68;52;SSW;7;73%;84%;5

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;65;54;Showers around;69;51;WNW;7;72%;61%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;95;82;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;82;SSW;6;52%;34%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A stray t-shower;66;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;51;WSW;14;91%;61%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;More sun than clouds;95;73;Partly sunny;95;72;S;6;25%;8%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;85;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;65;N;4;79%;77%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;101;77;Hazy sunshine;97;75;SE;8;19%;22%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;85;75;Mostly sunny;87;78;WSW;9;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;93;71;Sunny and very warm;96;70;E;5;40%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;84;77;Very windy;86;76;SW;22;77%;82%;8

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;85;73;Thunderstorms;77;69;NNW;9;83%;86%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;Hazy sunshine;87;72;E;6;54%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;89;68;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;SSE;9;35%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Couple of t-storms;65;53;A morning t-storm;69;49;NNE;7;67%;67%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;70;55;Rain and drizzle;68;54;SE;5;63%;86%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny and hot;93;66;Thunderstorms;72;54;NNW;9;79%;86%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;95;77;Some brightening;92;78;W;5;65%;55%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;73;61;Showers and t-storms;65;52;W;10;72%;87%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;83;61;Cooler with rain;63;52;W;7;77%;76%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;52;43;Breezy with sunshine;56;49;NW;14;72%;3%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;91;78;A t-storm or two;90;78;WSW;6;74%;89%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;87;65;A t-storm in spots;83;64;NE;5;58%;79%;11

