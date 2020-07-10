Injured Henderson to miss rest of season for Liverpool

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, Engla... Liverpool's Jordan Henderson reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Childs,Pool)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury, manager Jürgen Klopp said Friday.

The England midfielder was hurt in the second half of the 3-1 win at Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Klopp said Henderson will not require surgery.

“He won’t play again this season," Klopp said, "but I am pretty positive he will start the new season for us.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports