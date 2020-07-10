Reds, Rebels play to 18-18 draw in Super Rugby Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Reserve hooker Alex Mafi scored a try with just over a minute left in regulation to level the match and the Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels played through a scoreless extra time for an 18-18 draw in Super Rugby Australia on Friday.

Inside center Billy Meakes's 50-meter intercept try with 10 minutes remaining had given the Rebels an 18-11 lead. Meakes stole an attempted pass from Reds fly-half James O’Çonnor to score untouched.

But O'Connor, who kicked two late penalties in the Reds' win over the New South Wales Waratahs last week, made amends with a quick pass on a counter-attack that set up Mafi's try, which he then converted to send it to two five-minute sudden-death overtime periods.

Queensland fullback Bryce Hegerty was short and wide on a 50-meter penalty at the end of the first overtime period.

“We had 90 minutes of slogging each other, and we couldn’t be separated,” Reds captain Liam Wright said. “We’ll take it and move on.”

Melbourne captain Dane Haylett-Petty, whose side led 6-0 at halftime, said “we let that one slip ... we failed to take advantage of our opportunities."

The match was played at the neutral venue of Brookvale Oval in Sydney because of interstate travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

In Saturday's match, the Western Force return to Super Rugby for the first time in three years against the Waratahs at Sydney. In 2017, the Force were tossed out of the competition by Rugby Australia in a restructuring of Australian teams.

The ACT Brumbies had a weekend bye. The five teams will play home and away matches for 10 weeks followed by a two-week playoff series in September.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports