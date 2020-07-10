NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the Europa League quarterfinals and semifinals:

All games to be played in Germany

Quarterfinals

Aug. 10-11

Wolfsburg (Germany) or Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) or Basel (Switzerland)

LASK (Austria) or Manchester United (England) vs. İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey) or Copenhagen (Denmark)

Inter Milan (Italy) or Getafe (Spain) vs. Rangers (Scotland) or Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Olympiakos (Greece) or Wolverhampton Wanderers (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain) or Roma (Italy)

Semifinals

Aug. 16-17

Olympiakos (Greece)/Wolverhampton Wanderers (England) or Sevilla (Spain)/Roma (Italy) vs. LASK (Austria)/Manchester United (England) or İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)/Copenhagen (Denmark)

Inter Milan (Italy)/Getafe (Spain) or Rangers (Scotland)/Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Wolfsburg (Germany)/Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) or Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)/Basel (Switzerland)

Final

Aug. 21

Semifinal winners

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports