NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the Europa League quarterfinals and semifinals:
All games to be played in Germany
Quarterfinals
Aug. 10-11
Wolfsburg (Germany) or Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) or Basel (Switzerland)
LASK (Austria) or Manchester United (England) vs. İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey) or Copenhagen (Denmark)
Inter Milan (Italy) or Getafe (Spain) vs. Rangers (Scotland) or Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Olympiakos (Greece) or Wolverhampton Wanderers (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain) or Roma (Italy)
Semifinals
Aug. 16-17
Olympiakos (Greece)/Wolverhampton Wanderers (England) or Sevilla (Spain)/Roma (Italy) vs. LASK (Austria)/Manchester United (England) or İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)/Copenhagen (Denmark)
Inter Milan (Italy)/Getafe (Spain) or Rangers (Scotland)/Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Wolfsburg (Germany)/Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) or Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)/Basel (Switzerland)
Final
Aug. 21
Semifinal winners
