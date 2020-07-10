I-Mei Foods No.1 in Taiwan for fast-moving consumer goods: Kantar Brand Footprint

Almost 90 percent of all households in Taiwan bought I-Mei products (photo by I-Mei) Almost 90 percent of all households in Taiwan bought I-Mei products (photo by I-Mei)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese bought 86 million products from I-Mei Foods Co. last year, making it the No.1 company for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), according to report published Thursday (July 9).

The figure meant that an estimated 7.7 million households, or 88.9 percent of the total, bought an I-Mei product at least once.

The survey covered 1.5 billion consumption decisions over the past year and found that the 7.7 million households had on average taken an I-Mei product home 10.1 times, with its dairy and soy drinks leading the way. The company has maintained a positive reputation for quality even while part of the Taiwanese food sector came under close scrutiny during food safety scandals in 2013-2014.

Other brands on the FMCG list included Kuang Chuan at No.2 with 61 million purchases by 6.65 million households and FreshDelight at No. 3 with 46 million purchases by 5.85 million households.

Food conglomerate Uni-President Enterprises Corporation saw three of its subsidiaries featured in the top-10, while the only private label brand launched by a retail group was Costco's Kirkland Signature, the Kantar survey showed.

The Brand Footprint 2020 report covered 300 billion consumer decisions in 43 countries involving 18,000 brands, Kantar said.