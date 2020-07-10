Taiwan reports first Lumpy skin disease cases in cattle, likely from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has confirmed the first Lumpy skin disease (LSD) cases in cattle on its outlying islands of Kinmen, and the authorities suspected the disease may have been imported from China.

A total of 23 out of 549 cattle at a government-operated farm in Kinmen were found to have contracted the infectious disease, the Kinmen County Animal and Plant Disease Control Center reported Wednesday (July 8). The ill animals have been culled and more culling is expected for better containment.

Genome sequencing suggests the virus that caused the illness has a 99 percent similarity with the one that led to an outbreak in China last year. There is reason to believe the virus may have been transmitted via mosquitoes or flies from Fujian, a province on the southeastern coast of China where the virus reportedly emerged in June, according to Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城), deputy minister of the Council of Agriculture.

No other cases have been found at the 47 cattle farms within 3 kilometers of the infected farm, but mosquito control will be reinforced at surrounding areas and disinfection will be bolstered on airplanes and ships departing from the outlying islands. Meanwhile, a tightened ban has been imposed on the import of fresh beef and pork from Kinmen to the main island of Taiwan, wrote CNA.

Lumpy skin disease, which afflicts cattle and buffalo, has an incubation period of 28 days and a fatality rate of 1 to 5 percent. Symptoms include fever, enlarged lymph nodes, and multiple nodules measuring 0.5 to 5 centimeters in diameter on the skin, said Tu Wen-jane (杜文珍), director-general of the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine.