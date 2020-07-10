F1 adds inaugural Tuscan GP and Russian GP to 2020 calendar

Renault driver Esteban Ocon of France steers his car during the first practice session for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring rac... Renault driver Esteban Ocon of France steers his car during the first practice session for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 10, 2020. The Styrian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Mark Thompson/Pool via AP)

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One added the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix and Russian GP to this year's race calendar on Friday.

The Tuscan GP at the Mugello circuit will be held on Sept. 13, the week after the Italian GP in Monza. They will be followed by the Russian GP at the Sochi Autodrom on Sept. 27.

It brings the number of races this season to 10, all in Europe, with F1 still hopeful of holding 15-18 races and finishing the season in December with races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

“We had great start to our season in Austria last weekend and we are increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020,” F1 chairman Chase Carey said. “We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari’s 1000th Grand Prix.”

Mugello is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) from Florence. It has never staged an F1 race but has hosted F2 and MotoGP races, as well as previously being a Ferrari test track.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel did a test drive there last month.

