Citi Hong Kong Senior Management Leads by Example to Celebrate 15th Annual Global Community Day

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 10 July 2020 - Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) - To celebrate Citi's 15th annual Global Community Day, a team of Citi Hong Kong senior management volunteered today at Feeding Hong Kong. The group performed quality checks, sorted and packed food staples into emergency food boxes, which will be distributed to families in need in the present difficult times.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Citi Foundation has donated USD150,000 (around HKD1.17 million) to Feeding Hong Kong for the provision of up to 14 days' worth of key food staples to 5,600 vulnerable families in Hong Kong.

Citi's annual Global Community Day traditionally celebrates community spirit, as colleagues, clients, alumni, friends and family volunteer in various charitable events and give back. As Hong Kong feels the impact of COVID-19 and social distancing, Citi volunteers are encouraged to reimagine volunteerism and explore alternative means to serve the community all year round.

Ms. Angel Ng, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau, said: "Although under the current environment, we will not be celebrating the 15th anniversary of this wonderful annual tradition the same way as before, there is nothing to stop us from continuing our contribution to the community. In fact, our community needs our support more than ever in times like these. I hope that Citi volunteers can take this opportunity to incorporate volunteerism in their own workplaces, neighborhoods and communities. Every single charitable effort can make such a meaningful difference to so many."

Since its launch in 2006, Global Community Day has seen Citi volunteers contribute over 4 million hours of service to projects in hundreds of cities. For example, in alignment with Pathways to Progress, a global initiative to help enhance young people's employability, Citi volunteers in Hong Kong have engaged in role-play as prospective employers to conduct mock job interviews with students. They are also going to contribute their skills and expertise as speakers in virtual career talks for youth program participants. It is hoped that the experience will enhance career prospects for the next generation.





Photo 1: A team of Citi Hong Kong Senior Management leads by example to volunteer at Feeding Hong Kong to sort and pack food staples into emergency food boxes for vulnerable families in Hong Kong.

Photo 2: Citi Hong Kong Senior Management pictured with members of Feeding Hong Kong to celebrate Citi's 15th annual Global Community Day.

