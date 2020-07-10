  1. Home
Three Gorges Dam scared Taiwan’s Delta off investing in Wuhan

Dam was built before climate change became apparent: Delta founder Bruce Cheng

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/10 17:56
The floodgates on the Three Gorges Dam in Yichang, China 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Delta Electronics, Inc. did not accept invitations to invest in the Chinese city of Wuhan because it was worried about the safety of the Three Gorges Dam, according to the company founder.

Large parts of China have been battered by torrential rain and widespread flooding, leading to Chinese experts questioning whether the dam, once hailed as the world’s largest engineering project, would be able to withstand the onslaught of extreme weather.

Speaking at a forum in Taiwan recently, Delta founder Bruce Cheng (鄭崇華) said he had been following developments in China recently. While his company had repeatedly been asked to invest in the Wuhan region, it had always refused, and one of the reason was concern over the stability of the dam, the Liberty Times reported.

It might have been designed the right way for the situation at the time, but climate change had made extreme weather more common, he said, adding there was doubt about whether the dam could withstand extreme weather caused by global warming.
