Photo of the Day: 'Headless' customer seen in Taiwan McDonald's

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although Taiwan's ghost month does not start until Aug. 19 more than 6,000 Taiwanese netizens were spooked by the sight of what appears to be a "headless" customer at a McDonald's.

On Thursday (July 9), a member of the Facebook group Baofei Commune (爆廢公社) reported seeing the previous evening what appeared to be a female customer slumped over a table. He was perplexed to notice she appeared to be missing her head.

He said he wanted to go up and ask her, "How can you eat at McDonald's without a head?" After further thought, the netizen then wrote that if her head had been severed, there should have been blood spurting or blood stains.

When he took a closer look, he finally realized the woman's head was tucked underneath the table and she was apparently sleeping, despite the awkward position. He then wrote that he was impressed with the flexibility of her neck, but he worried that she might injure herself.

The post quickly gained 6,500 likes, 30 shares, and 509 comments, such as:

"When I first saw it, I thought, 'why is there no head?'"

"There are all kinds of strange things in this world."

"This could scare someone to death."

"This sleeping position is really too strong."

"Is this a human being?"

"Passersby will be scared to death when they see it."

However, after the post was shared in the Facebook group Supernatural Commune (靈異公社), some netizens said they had seen a person that looked like the individual in the photo wearing the same clothes, with an unusual neck deformity. One user speculated that, "It should be the same person. It seems that there is something wrong with her cervical spine and they are not intentionally trying to frighten people."



(Baofei Commune photo)