'Art thieves' (predictably) raid 'Stealable Art Exhibition'

Visitors at gallery in Japan's capital were encouraged to 'take one artwork only'

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/10 16:38
"Stealable Art Exhibition" opening in Tokyo.  (_Twitter, たけべ ともこ photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All the art that could be stolen was stolen at an exhibition Friday (July 10) in Tokyo's Same Galley.

Titled "Stealable Art Exhibition," it showcased the work of international artists and let visitors steal one artwork, according to CNA, which reported most of the works had gone 30 minutes after opening at 12 a.m.

According to Tokyo Art Beat, there was no security and no staff for the exhibition. The chaotic situation led to a Same Gallery neighbor calling police.

Artists included Akira Gomi, Exonemo, and Gabin Ito. The "take one artwork only" rule raised remarkable questions for both the artists and viewers, such as, "What kind of artworks will the artists present knowing they can be stolen?" and "What is the relationship between the viewers and the artworks?"

The gallery called on all members of the public to visit, "Even if you have no interest in art, if your walls seem a bit lonely, or if you've just always wanted to be an art thief, come on by."

