New Taipei owner of ID number 'A123456789' suffering from years of misuse

New Taipei resident frustrated over regular court summons, urges public not to ‘randomly enter’ ID card number

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/10 16:56
Owner of national ID number A123456789 expresses frustration over illegal usage of his card. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsieh Tiao-ken (謝條根), a Taiwanese citizen and the owner of national ID number "A123456789," said he has been troubled by constant illegitimate usage of his card by others and has received many court summons over the years.

According to Liberty Times, the 63-year-old New Taipei resident said he has frequently been misunderstood as a law offender by prosecutors until recently, when they decided to stop asking him to stand in court when related cases came up. He said his ID number is often used by government agencies as an example or by others for illegal purposes, resulting in him having been investigated for sex trade-related offenses, internet fraud, forgery, tax evasion, and registering on illegal adult websites.

Hsieh recalled that he was once contacted by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for booking too many tickets with the same ID and failing to collect them. He stressed that the frequent misuse has brought him and his wife a lot of trouble and that even credit card and cell phone companies turned down his applications due to "bad credit."

Complaining that having such an easily remembered ID number caused him more problems than convenience, Hsieh urged the public to stop using random numbers for online purchases or filling out documents. He expressed a desire to spend less time visiting police stations and more time with his two daughters undisturbed, reported ETtoday.
