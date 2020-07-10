Taipei Mayor discusses potential presidential bid in TV interview

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Thursday (July 9) shared his thoughts on a possible 2024 presidential bid and other current political issues in an exclusive televised interview with Next TV.

Taipei Mayor Ko was interviewed by the host Chen Ya-lin (陳雅琳) on Next TV Thursday night. He said for the first time that he is making political preparations and assuming he will run in the next presidential election, CNA reported.

Chen asked, "What do you think is the likelihood of winning the presidency?" Ko responded that one must win by personal popularity and the ability to mobilize both blue and green parties, adding that the chances of him winning at this period in time were very low.

Ko said that he is currently in a very relaxed mood, questioning why anyone would care so much about the next election. Either he wins or he does not is the attitude of the mayor.

When discussing the state of the relationship with China, the mayor stated that there are no cross-strait relations at this stage, only the "Taiwan issue" under a confrontational U.S.-Sino relations framework. He continued by saying that the U.S. and China each have a bottom line when it comes to Taiwan.

When Chen brought up Hong Kong's new national security laws and the current cross-strait situation, Ko said that China must think about how to deal with people's desire for democracy and freedom when its economic development reaches a certain level.

Chen then asked Ko if he had a message to share with Xi Jinping. Ko replied, "He still has to respect Taiwan. Democracy and freedom are still the core of Taiwanese politics. Taiwanese will cherish them, and more importantly, Taiwanese will want to keep them, so you have to know the current situation in Taiwan."