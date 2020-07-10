TRA offers discounted rides as domestic tourism rises

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is rolling out 70 percent off deals for its Chu-Kuang tickets, 34 percent off for its TR-PASS, NT$500 (US$17) off for its cruise-style rail tickets, and more deals starting on July 15th.

With one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the world, Taiwan has recently restarted its domestic tourism industry. As border restrictions have not yet been lifted, desperate tourists are turning to domestic travel, making it the new tourism trend of the era.

As summer travel season is coming up, the TRA has proposed both short and long-term promotional schemes to encourage travel around Taiwan by TRA trains and other forms of public transport.

On top of the 34 percent discount for TR-PASS tickets. Passengers can save up to NT$600 for 3-day PASS purchases, with it now costing NT$1200 instead of the original price of NT$1800.

The TRA is also providing NT$500 discounts specifically for tourist train services. The discount applies to tickets for round-the-island trains, Hello Kitty-themed trains, and the 20 two-day round trip programs created by the TRA.

The TRA is also reminding passengers that the promotional prices are only available if tickets are bought at the counter. Please check the TRA's official website for more information about the deals and discounted travel schemes.