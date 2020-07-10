Largest pay raise announced for Taiwan’s airborne service corps

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced Friday (July 10) a pay raise across the board for pilots of the National Airborne Service Corps (NASC), an agency responsible for search and rescue, disaster relief, and reconnaissance missions.

Pilots will receive a NT$40,000 (US$1,356) monthly bonus from July, while personnel, crew members and maintenance staff will also see their hourly wages increased, according to Tsai, who made the announcement during an inspection visit to the NASC base in Taichung.

This is the biggest pay rise for the airborne service, said Liberty Times. The measure will translate to a monthly salary of between NT$120,000 (US$4,069) and NT$150,000 for pilots, depending on their rank, wrote CNA.

According to Tsai, the NASC has rescued 7,100 people since its founding in 2004. Its assistance in fighting wildfires has also significantly reduced damages and contributed to Taiwan’s forest conservation.

Describing the pilots, who are mostly army retirees, as a national asset, Tsai believes they deserve higher pay and improved benefits for carrying out tasks ridden with risks.

The airborne service is based in Taichung, with a fleet of 25 helicopters. Construction of additional bases in Kaohsiung, Hualien, Taitung, and Taipei’s Songshan are approaching completion or underway as part of the national disaster relief network. This will ensure that helicopters are able to reach the scene of a disaster within 30 minutes, said Tsai.

President Tsai Ing-wen visits National Airborne Service Corps base in Taichung. (Ministry of the Interior photo)