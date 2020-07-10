  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/07/10 12:04
Peruvian migrant Jose Collantes cries as he watches cemetery workers bury his wife Silvia Cano, who died of COVID-19 complications according to Collan...
With rosary beads wrapped around clasped hands, a man bows in prayer during a Mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday,...
A waitress wearing a mask and face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus brings order for a patron at the "Sanborns of the Azulejos" restau...
Rafaely de Melo puts on her protective mask during a class at the Pereira Agustinho daycare, nursery school and pre-school, after it reopened amid the...
Eros carries a basket of bread from the El Porvenir mini-market as he makes a delivery on his own in Medellin, Colombia, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The ei...
The Arevalo-Robledo family, dressed as The Simpsons, poses for a photo in their living room during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of...
Vendors in an appliance parts supply store tend to clients from behind a plastic sheet to reduce the spread of coronavirus, in central Mexico City, Mo...
The sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, Ricardo Martinelli Linares, right, and his brother Luis Enrique stand inside a holding cel...
A restaurant worker wearing a mask cleans the windows as the restaurant reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, July 6, 2020....
Two men play teqball amid the new coronavirus pandemic on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 2, 2020. Teqball is a ball sport ...
A member of the LGBT community wearing a protective face mask, eyes the camera during a protest against the recent unsolved murders of several of thei...

JULY 3-9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

