  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's Ministry of Culture announces NT$50 billion arts coupon stimulus

Members of public can apply for coupons from July 18 and spend at designated stores or arts venues

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/10 14:46
Art stimulus coupons can be applied for through an app. (Pexels photo)

Art stimulus coupons can be applied for through an app. (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the public can apply for arts industry stimulus coupons from July 18.

To boost the arts industry following the travails of COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture announced the release of 2 million stimulus coupons, each worth NT$600 (US$20). The coupons can be used at designated stores across the nation and for art-related purposes, according to the culture ministry press release.

The ministry said registering for the coupons can be done on the "Arts Fun Voucher" (藝FUN券) app from July 18-20. Minister of Culture Lee Yong-de (李永得) will also randomly select 2 million coupon recipients on July 21, along with Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳).

Additionally, the culture ministry is calling for more stores, performance venues, museums, record shops and so on to register for the scheme, by applying online.

Lee said the coupons are intended to provide a NT$50 billion (US$1.7 billion) stimulus to the arts industry. He added the coupons would enable analysis of consumer behavior data and the information used to amend or draft new laws.

For more information, please visit the website.
Ministry of Culture
stimulus coupons

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's culture minister visits anti-extradition protest exhibition
Taiwan's culture minister visits anti-extradition protest exhibition
2020/07/04 15:48
Pre-orders for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers start today
Pre-orders for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers start today
2020/07/01 11:40
Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards scheduled for Oct. 3
Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards scheduled for Oct. 3
2020/06/27 14:31
Foreigners not wed to Taiwanese ineligible for stimulus vouchers: MOEA
Foreigners not wed to Taiwanese ineligible for stimulus vouchers: MOEA
2020/06/11 16:03
ATMs can convert Taiwan's stimulus vouchers to NT$2,000 cash
ATMs can convert Taiwan's stimulus vouchers to NT$2,000 cash
2020/06/08 13:04