Taiwan's Ministry of Culture announces NT$50 billion arts coupon stimulus

Art stimulus coupons can be applied for through an app. (Pexels photo) Art stimulus coupons can be applied for through an app. (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the public can apply for arts industry stimulus coupons from July 18.

To boost the arts industry following the travails of COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture announced the release of 2 million stimulus coupons, each worth NT$600 (US$20). The coupons can be used at designated stores across the nation and for art-related purposes, according to the culture ministry press release.

The ministry said registering for the coupons can be done on the "Arts Fun Voucher" (藝FUN券) app from July 18-20. Minister of Culture Lee Yong-de (李永得) will also randomly select 2 million coupon recipients on July 21, along with Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳).

Additionally, the culture ministry is calling for more stores, performance venues, museums, record shops and so on to register for the scheme, by applying online.

Lee said the coupons are intended to provide a NT$50 billion (US$1.7 billion) stimulus to the arts industry. He added the coupons would enable analysis of consumer behavior data and the information used to amend or draft new laws.

For more information, please visit the website.