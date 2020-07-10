Nursing alumni from Taiwan's NCKU hold webinar to share pandemic experiences

Over 5,000 people registered for the webinar from countries all over the world. (NCKU photo) Over 5,000 people registered for the webinar from countries all over the world. (NCKU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 5,000 nursing experts around the world on Thursday (July 9) joined a webinar hosted in Tainan in which top experts shared their experience and findings in the fight against COVID-19.

Seven months into the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, National Chen Kung University’s (NCKU) Association of International NCKU Nursing Alumni (AINNA) hosted the event, which saw more than 5,000 register from countries all over the world, including India, Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Taiwan, Tuvalu, and Vietnam, share their experiences countering the deadly virus.

NCKU Professor Hsu Yu-Yun (許玉雲) and three alumni delivered speeches on nursing research, clinical impacts, and the new normal in nursing education during the pandemic.

The event received the full support of NCKU President Su Huey-Jen (蘇慧貞), Department of Nursing Director Ko Nai-ying (柯乃熒), College of Medicine Dean Shan Yan-shen (沈延盛), College of Medicine Vice Dean Perng Guey-chuen (彭貴春), as well as faculty and students from the Department of Nursing.



NCKU President Su Huey-Jen (center) with AINNA members. (Taiwan News photo)

The NCKU Department of Nursing established a graduate nursing program — the International Advanced Program in Nursing — in 2012. Alumni include 72 graduates from four countries: Indonesia, Vietnam, Eswatini, and Tuvalu.

These alumni founded AINNA in July 2020 with the aim of creating a platform through which to communicate and collaborate to improve nursing science. The group's YouTube channel has garnered over 1,000 subscribers in less than a month.

AINNA's inaugural event Thursday has opened the door to continuing the group’s contributions to nursing and related medical and scientific fields in the future. They hope that through collaboration, they can help improve the quality of both nursing and nursing education in the coming years.

Last year, on its 30th anniversary, the university's Department of Nursing organized the Asian and Pacific Alliance for Nursing Education (APANE), and it remains committed to advancing nursing education in the Asia and Pacific region. NCKU's Dr. Ko is now overseeing the organization as its president.