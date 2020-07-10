  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/07/10 09:47
A local visitor waits for tickets outside Mughal Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. After four m...
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi, India, Monday, July 6, 2020. India has overtaken Russia...
Hindu devotees and visitors make their way to the top of of Mount Bromo at dawn during Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, Tu...
Plastic sheets on a traditional Jeepney bus separate passengers as part of health measures to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in metrop...
A TV screen shows a picture of the late Macao tycoon Stanley Ho at his funeral memorial in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Stanley Ho, the dashing ...
A Kashmiri Muslim woman weeps as she prays outside a muslim shrine in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 3, 2020. Congregational and in...
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus is reflected on a glass wall at a shopping arcade Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in...
A teacher and students wearing hats designed for space keeper, practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at Ban Pa Muad Sc...

July 3-9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

