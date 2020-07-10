AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

A teacher and students wearing hats designed for space keeper, practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at Ban Pa Muad Sc... A teacher and students wearing hats designed for space keeper, practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at Ban Pa Muad School in Chiang Mai, north of Thailand, Friday, July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/ Wichai Taprieu)

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus is reflected on a glass wall at a shopping arcade Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in... A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus is reflected on a glass wall at a shopping arcade Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A Kashmiri Muslim woman weeps as she prays outside a muslim shrine in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 3, 2020. Congregational and in... A Kashmiri Muslim woman weeps as she prays outside a muslim shrine in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 3, 2020. Congregational and individual prayers in mosques and shrines remained suspended in the Kashmir valley due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, leading to devotees crowding outside shrines. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

A TV screen shows a picture of the late Macao tycoon Stanley Ho at his funeral memorial in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Stanley Ho, the dashing ... A TV screen shows a picture of the late Macao tycoon Stanley Ho at his funeral memorial in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Stanley Ho, the dashing billionaire and bon vivant who was considered the father of modern gambling in China, who died last May. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Plastic sheets on a traditional Jeepney bus separate passengers as part of health measures to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in metrop... Plastic sheets on a traditional Jeepney bus separate passengers as part of health measures to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Friday, July 3, 2020. The government is allowing some routes for Jeepneys to be opened to help public transportation as the government slowly eases the coronavirus lockdown (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Hindu devotees and visitors make their way to the top of of Mount Bromo at dawn during Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, Tu... Hindu devotees and visitors make their way to the top of of Mount Bromo at dawn during Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Every year people gathered for the annual festival where offerings of rice, fruit, vegetables, livestock or money are made to Hindu gods at the active volcano to ask for blessings and assure a bountiful harvest. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

A health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi, India, Monday, July 6, 2020. India has overtaken Russia... A health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi, India, Monday, July 6, 2020. India has overtaken Russia to become the third worst-affected nation by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A local visitor waits for tickets outside Mughal Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. After four m... A local visitor waits for tickets outside Mughal Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. After four months of lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus, officials in Indian administered Kashmir Wednesday ordered reopening of the famous Mughal Garden and public parks across the valley although COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

July 3-9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

