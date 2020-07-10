Inter concedes late equalizer in 2-2 draw at Verona

Udinese's Bram Nuytinck kicks the ball into play during the Serie A soccer match between Spal and Udinese at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy... Udinese's Bram Nuytinck kicks the ball into play during the Serie A soccer match between Spal and Udinese at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Spal and Udinese at the Paolo Mazza Sta... Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Spal and Udinese at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku shoots during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Vero... Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku shoots during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP)

Hellas Verona's Darko Lazovic celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, at the Ma... Hellas Verona's Darko Lazovic celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP)

Hellas Verona's Mariusz Stepinski, left, and Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij compete for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona a... Hellas Verona's Mariusz Stepinski, left, and Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij compete for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — Four days after a dispiriting home loss to Bologna, Inter Milan again conceded a late goal in a 2-2 draw at Hellas Verona on Thursday.

Miguel Veloso equalized for Verona from the center of the area four minutes from time.

The result meant Inter failed to reclaim third place in Serie A from Atalanta, which jumped ahead following its ninth straight win, against Sampdoria, on Wednesday.

Inter was left one point behind Atalanta, although still with a safe cushion of 14 points ahead of fifth-place Roma and a solid hold on the final Champions League place.

Verona, which won a promotion playoff after finishing fifth in Serie B last season, has exceeded expectations this campaign and is in ninth place.

Verona took an early lead through Darko Lazović, who dribbled around Milan Škriniar to score from a tight angle.

Antonio Candreva equalized shortly after the break by converting the rebound after a shot from Romelu Lukaku off the post.

Then Inter went ahead minutes later when Verona fullback Federico Dimarco, who is on loan from Inter, scored an own goal by inadvertently deflecting a cross from Candreva.

Earlier, Udinese took a step toward safety with a 3-0 win at last-place Spal.

Rodrigo De Paul, Stefano Okaka and Kevin Lasagna scored for Udinese, which moved eight points above the drop zone.

