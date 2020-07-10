  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/07/10 05:12
Farmers from the group "Save British Farming" drive tractors across Westminster Bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament and the scaffolded Big Ben...
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, right, talks with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July ...
Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, wears a face mask to protect against the coronavirus as she arrives at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesda...
People steer their stand-up paddle boards during sunset on the Velikaya River in Pskov, 300 kilometers (187 miles) southwest of St. Petersburg, Russia...
Audience members wearing masks take their seats prior to a performance at the La Scala theater in Milan Italy, Monday, July 6, 2020. The opera house r...
Riot police chase a nurse who was protesting at a government hospital in Harare, Monday, July, 6, 2020. Thousands of nurses working in public hospital...
Bayern Munich players celebrate after winning the trophy in the German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) final match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Mu...
A girl plays guitar as a couple kiss under a mural depicting William Shakespeare on the south bank of river Thames, as the capital prepares to reopen ...
People gather outside a bar in Manchester, England, Saturday July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and...
A man waves an umbrella as he stands amidst hundreds of empty beach chairs on the shores of the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, on a rainy...

JULY 3 - 9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

