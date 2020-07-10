AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A man waves an umbrella as he stands amidst hundreds of empty beach chairs on the shores of the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, on a rainy... A man waves an umbrella as he stands amidst hundreds of empty beach chairs on the shores of the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, on a rainy Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

People gather outside a bar in Manchester, England, Saturday July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and... People gather outside a bar in Manchester, England, Saturday July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months. In addition to the reopening of much of the hospitality sector, couples can tie the knot once again, while many of those who have had enough of their lockdown hair can finally get a trim. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

A girl plays guitar as a couple kiss under a mural depicting William Shakespeare on the south bank of river Thames, as the capital prepares to reopen ... A girl plays guitar as a couple kiss under a mural depicting William Shakespeare on the south bank of river Thames, as the capital prepares to reopen after the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Bayern Munich players celebrate after winning the trophy in the German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) final match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Mu... Bayern Munich players celebrate after winning the trophy in the German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) final match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Riot police chase a nurse who was protesting at a government hospital in Harare, Monday, July, 6, 2020. Thousands of nurses working in public hospital... Riot police chase a nurse who was protesting at a government hospital in Harare, Monday, July, 6, 2020. Thousands of nurses working in public hospitals stopped reporting for work in mid-June, part of frequent work stoppages by health workers who earn less than $50 a month, saying they are forced to work without adequate protective equipment. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Audience members wearing masks take their seats prior to a performance at the La Scala theater in Milan Italy, Monday, July 6, 2020. The opera house r... Audience members wearing masks take their seats prior to a performance at the La Scala theater in Milan Italy, Monday, July 6, 2020. The opera house reopened Monday after a four-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 restriction measures. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

People steer their stand-up paddle boards during sunset on the Velikaya River in Pskov, 300 kilometers (187 miles) southwest of St. Petersburg, Russia... People steer their stand-up paddle boards during sunset on the Velikaya River in Pskov, 300 kilometers (187 miles) southwest of St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, wears a face mask to protect against the coronavirus as she arrives at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesda... Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, wears a face mask to protect against the coronavirus as she arrives at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Germany has just taken over the European Union's rotating presidency, and must chaperone the 27-nation bloc through a period of deep crisis for the next six months and try to limit the economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, right, talks with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July ... Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, right, talks with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Farmers from the group "Save British Farming" drive tractors across Westminster Bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament and the scaffolded Big Ben... Farmers from the group "Save British Farming" drive tractors across Westminster Bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament and the scaffolded Big Ben tower in London on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, during a protest against cheaper food being imported from the U.S. after Brexit. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

JULY 3 - 9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

