Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/07/09 23:11
FILE - Ron Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during their concert in Pasadena, Calif. The R...
FILE - In this March 25, 2016 file photo, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger performs in Havana, Cuba. The Rolling Stones are releasing a new version...

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup" features one of the band's well known acoustic ballads, “Angie."