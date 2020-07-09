  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/09 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.