All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 Orlando City 1 1 1 4 3 3 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2 Inter Miami CF 0 3 0 0 2 5

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5

Eastern Conference, Group A

W L T Pts GF GA Orlando City 1 0 0 3 2 1 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nashville SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 1 2

Eastern Conference, Group C

W L T Pts GF GA D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 New England 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Eastern Conference, Group E

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference, Group B

W L T Pts GF GA San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference, Group D

W L T Pts GF GA Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference, Group F

W L T Pts GF GA Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, July 1

Friday, July 3

Saturday, July 4

Sunday, July 5

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City 2, Miami 1

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 9 a.m.

New England at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 10

San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

New York at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 13

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Chicago at Miami, 9 a.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 9 a.m.

New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Chicago at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 20

Nashville at Orlando City, 9 a.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.