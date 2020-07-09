Baushuan Ger to become Taiwan's representative to India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — East Asian and Pacific Affairs Director-General Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱) will become Taiwan’s representative to India in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), according to the latest personnel announcement made on Thursday (July 9).

Incumbent Taiwan Representative to India Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), who has been in the post for more than seven years, will replace Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) as deputy foreign minister, per Up Media. Hsu was appointed as deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC).

Not only does such an arrangement convey approval for Tien’s performance as Taiwan’s representative to India over the past seven years, but it also suggests that the relationship with India is likely to become one of Taiwan’s most important diplomatic priorities in the future.